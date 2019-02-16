James "Jim" O'Neill Sr., of Mount Prospect, Ill., died Feb. 14, 2019, after a full, wonderful life of 94 years. He was born Feb.18, 1925, in Carrickmacross, County Monaghan, Ireland. After a childhood that produced many cherished stories, he moved to Chicago in 1949.Soon after, he attended an Irish dance where he met Margaret "Peggy" Hedderman, a native of County Clare, Ireland, and the love of his life until and far beyond her death in 1989. They married in 1952 and had five children: Hugh, Mary Kay, James Jr., Eileen, and Michael.Jim worked for 40 years as a CTA bus driver.He retired in 1989 and devoted himself wholeheartedly to being Grandpa (and Momo, Dancing Papa, and other nicknames) to his 11 grandchildren.Jim could fix anything; was the best dance partner and an avid rose gardener; and read voraciously, even into his 90s. He loved golf, and he was almost never without a cup of coffee.Jim made friends everywhere he went, not only because of the twinkle in his eye and the charm of his brogue but also because he radiated kindness.He was known to say "How did I get so lucky?" But it was those who loved him who were the lucky ones.Jim is survived by his children: Hugh O'Neill and wife Sue; Mary Kay Fox and husband Doug; James O'Neill Jr. and wife Maggie; Eileen Henquinet and husband Rich; and Michael O'Neill and wife Kathy; his niece Rosemarie Egan and husband Pat; his grandchildren: Michael, Margaux, Brendan, Tommy (Jessica), Kelsey, Connor, Katie, Megan, Michael, Shannon, and Katelyn; family in Ireland, England, and Australia; and his dear friend Mary Barry.He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; his parents, Hugh and Elizabeth O'Neill; and siblings, Molly Curran, Lily Reilly, Maggie Murray, and Hugh O'Neill. A wake will be held 3-8pm Sunday, Feb.17, at Matz Funeral Home in Mount Prospect. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10am Monday, Feb.18, at St. Raymond de Penafort Church in Mount Prospect, with visitation preceding from 9-10am.The family would like to thank the staff at Lutheran General Hospital and his home caregivers for their compassionate treatment. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary