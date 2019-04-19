|
James 'Jim' Joseph Walsh, 72, of Western Springs, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim is survived by his wife, Therese Gacki and son Jim. Dear brother of Judith (Gil), Janet (the late Tom), and the late John (Beatrice). Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Ronald McDonald House, or to . Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019