Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Joseph Walsh Obituary
James 'Jim' Joseph Walsh, 72, of Western Springs, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14 at his home, surrounded by his family. Jim is survived by his wife, Therese Gacki and son Jim. Dear brother of Judith (Gil), Janet (the late Tom), and the late John (Beatrice). Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Ronald McDonald House, or to . Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now