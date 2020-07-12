1/1
James Joseph Zurawski
1935 - 2020
James Joseph Zurawski, 84, of Pullman, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born October 21, 1935 in Chicago to the late August and Catherine (Murphy) Zurawski, he is preceded in death by brother August (Casmira) and sister Marion (Robert) O'Donovan. He is survived by his wife Mary (Turk) Zurawski, son August (Kathleen), daughters Mary, Elizabeth (Martin) Doherty, grandchildren Michael and Zachary Zurawski, Kevin, Margaret, Mary Kate and Anne Doherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. James was an army veteran from the Korean War era and a retired captain of the Chicago Police Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James' name to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Sending my condolences for you and your family. Uncle Jim was a wonderful and kind hearted person and my kids loved their visits up at the lake. He will definitely be missed.
Stacey Moore
Family
July 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We have very fond memories of uncle Jim. My kids and grandkids have fond memories of swimming, boating, fishing and miniature golf with him. He will be missedU
Anne Maley
Family
