James Joseph Zurawski, 84, of Pullman, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born October 21, 1935 in Chicago to the late August and Catherine (Murphy) Zurawski, he is preceded in death by brother August (Casmira) and sister Marion (Robert) O'Donovan. He is survived by his wife Mary (Turk) Zurawski, son August (Kathleen), daughters Mary, Elizabeth (Martin) Doherty, grandchildren Michael and Zachary Zurawski, Kevin, Margaret, Mary Kate and Anne Doherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. James was an army veteran from the Korean War era and a retired captain of the Chicago Police Department. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in James' name to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be private.





