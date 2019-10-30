|
James K. Burns, age 94, WWII Navy Veteran, formerly of LaGrange Park, living in Fort Meyers. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Burns (nee Larson). Loving father of Kevin (Carol), Timothy (Mollie), Jamie (Cindy), Kathleen (Eric) Bauer, Chuck (Lorraine), and Dennis (Loretta) Burns. Eight grandchildren, Eileen (Ben Caparoso), Patrick (Delaney), Valerie (Rob Coiner), Audrey (Patrick Barry), Evan Bauer (Jennifer), Elan, Anna and Barbara. Cherished great-grandfather of 5. Fond uncle and friends of many. James worked in public warehousing and eventually started his own companies – Midwest Motorcycle Setups and Contemporary Distribution for the past 47 years. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, November 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange on Monday, November 4th for 10am Mass. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For further info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019