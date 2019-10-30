Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Ave
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James K. Burns Obituary
James K. Burns, age 94, WWII Navy Veteran, formerly of LaGrange Park, living in Fort Meyers. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Burns (nee Larson). Loving father of Kevin (Carol), Timothy (Mollie), Jamie (Cindy), Kathleen (Eric) Bauer, Chuck (Lorraine), and Dennis (Loretta) Burns. Eight grandchildren, Eileen (Ben Caparoso), Patrick (Delaney), Valerie (Rob Coiner), Audrey (Patrick Barry), Evan Bauer (Jennifer), Elan, Anna and Barbara.  Cherished great-grandfather of 5. Fond uncle and friends of many. James worked in public warehousing and eventually started his own companies – Midwest Motorcycle Setups and Contemporary Distribution for the past 47 years.  Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, November 3rd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange on Monday, November 4th for 10am Mass. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . For further info:  708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now