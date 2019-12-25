|
James K. Heffernan, Age 66, Born into Eternal Life on December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee McSweeney) for 43 years. Loving father of Patrick (Meghan), and Daniel Heffernan. Proud grandpa of Robert. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Kathleen Kenny Heffernan. Loving brother of the late Matthew (Jenny), Kathleen Lennon, Eileen Heffernan, CPD Ret. and Maureen Heffernan. Devoted son-in-law of Shirley and the late Robert McSweeney, CPD Ret., U.S.M.C. Fond brother-in-law of Hon. Colleen McSweeney (John Moore), Robert, CPD Ret. (Brid), Maureen (the late Arthur) Escherich, Timothy (Julia) McSweeney, Mary (Nicholas) Stiglich, and Julie (Rob) Rush. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud alumnus of Mt. Carmel H.S. (1971) and St. Xavier University (1982), Past President of Mt. Carmel Alumni, and Man of the Year, Member of I.B.E.W. Local # 9, former Deputy Commissioner of Bureau of Electricity for the City of Chicago and Deputy Director of O.E.M.C., 19th Ward Precinct Captain, and a founding member of the Southside Irish Parade Committee. Visitation Friday, December 27th, 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Cajetan Church, 112th St. & Artesian Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 on Saturday, December 28th for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, 1407 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019