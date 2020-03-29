|
|
On March 24, 2020, the medical profession lost one of its most loyal, dedicated, and well-loved nephrologists. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Simmons Yeung; devoted father of Theodore (Jennifer) Simmons and Philip Simmons (Jennifer Schack); cherished grandfather of Carley, Mandy, Collin and Penelope. Funeral service will be private. A celebration of life to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020