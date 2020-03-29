Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for James Yeung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. Yeung M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James K. Yeung M.D. Obituary
On March 24, 2020, the medical profession lost one of its most loyal, dedicated, and well-loved nephrologists. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Simmons Yeung; devoted father of Theodore (Jennifer) Simmons and Philip Simmons (Jennifer Schack); cherished grandfather of Carley, Mandy, Collin and Penelope. Funeral service will be private. A celebration of life to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now