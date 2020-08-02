1/
James Kazumura
{ "" }
James "Jambo" Kazumura, 72, of Ingleside, at rest Thursday, July 23, 2020. Husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Zilinger); father of Brian (Chris) Kazumura, Dawn (Robert III) Holm, and Tomeko (Oscar) Mendez; grandfather of Katrina Kazumura, Robert Holm IV, Jessanna and Jacquelyn Sambrano, and Javier and Alex Mendez; brother of George (Caroline), Harold, Robert (Terri), and Henry (Nancy) Kazumura, May Crawford, and the late Joseph, Freddie, and Roy (Judy) Kazumura; brother-in-law of Frank (Helen) Zilinger; and uncle to many. Celebration of life, 12-6 p.m., Sunday, August 9, Tank Sports Bar, 25526 W. Lake Shore Dr., Ingleside. Condolences www.HamsherLakeside.com, information, 847-587-2100.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Tank Sports Bar
1 entry
July 30, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jason Carlson
