James P. Kehoe
James P. Kehoe--Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (nee Emrich); loving father of Kathleen (Jules) Cherie, Daniel (Cynthia Booth), Celeste (Joseph) Salemme, and David (Tracy); proud and cherished grandfather of Colleen (Christopher), Michael, Meghann, Rachel (Raymond), Christine (Michael), Thomas (Abigail) and Jessica; great grandfather of seven with two on the way; devoted son of the late Mary and Thomas Kehoe; dear brother to the late Thomas (Bernice), Francis (Mary), Jean (Albert) Swoboda, George (Danea), and John (Jane). World War II Army Veteran. Member of Pipefitters Local 597, American Legion Tattler Post 973 and Knights of Columbus Brownson Council 1030. Visitation Thursday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis Borgia Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Maryhill. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Borgia Deaf Center 8318 W. Addison St., Chicago, IL, 60634 would be appreciated. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019
