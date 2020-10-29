1/
James Kenneth Hellquist
1943 - 2020
James Kenneth Hellquist, 77, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Glenbrook Hospital. He was born Feb. 3, 1943 in Waukegan, IL and had been a resident of Libertyville since 1972. He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Jim was widely known and highly regarded in his field of labor relations.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Lynne Blakesley Hellquist; 3 children, Kristin Hellquist (Michael Cunningham) of Chicago, Bridget Lesinski (David) of Munster, IN and Erik Hellquist of Libertyville; 4 grandsons, Alex, Cole, Max and Parker. He is also survived by his sister, Carlene Walt, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlington and Marcella (Albrecht) Hellquist.

Jim was an avid sailor/accomplished racer and the Commodore of the Waukegan Yacht Club. His biggest joy was sailing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed Wednesday night races on his beloved boat Spitfire with his son Erik.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life, to be held in the spring of 2021. Memories may be shared at www.burnettdane.com. A memorial fund is also being planned to share his love of sailing with others.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Memories & Condolences

