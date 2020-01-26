Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
124 N. Spring Ave
LaGrange, IL
James Kenneth Hogan


1935 - 2020
James Kenneth Hogan Obituary
JAMES KENNETH HOGAN

James Kenneth Hogan, born July 28, 1935, died January 24, 2020. Veteran U.S. Army, Retired Chicago Police Lieutenant with 29 years of service. Loving father of Kenneth and father-in-law to Melanie. Devoted grandfather of Max. Preceded in death by his beloved companion, Joan Wegner, his father, John, his mother, Teresa, and his brother, John "Jack" Hogan. Visitation Tuesday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant, Hinsdale, IL. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange, IL, Wednesday 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, IL. 630-323-0275. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
