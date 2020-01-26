|
JAMES KENNETH HOGAN
James Kenneth Hogan, born July 28, 1935, died January 24, 2020. Veteran U.S. Army, Retired Chicago Police Lieutenant with 29 years of service. Loving father of Kenneth and father-in-law to Melanie. Devoted grandfather of Max. Preceded in death by his beloved companion, Joan Wegner, his father, John, his mother, Teresa, and his brother, John "Jack" Hogan. Visitation Tuesday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant, Hinsdale, IL. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 124 N. Spring Ave., LaGrange, IL, Wednesday 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, IL. 630-323-0275. www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020