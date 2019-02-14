Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kippes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Kippes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Kippes Obituary
James Walter Kippes, 56, of Chicago passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. He was born May 11,1962 in Chicago to James F. Kippes and Elleene J. Paull. Beloved husband of Sarah Louise nee Sedlacek; loving Father of Kristin, Heather, Patrick, Jimmy and James; cherished Grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Visitation Fri. February 15, 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with service at 7:00 pm and Sat. February 16, 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.