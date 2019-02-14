|
James Walter Kippes, 56, of Chicago passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019. He was born May 11,1962 in Chicago to James F. Kippes and Elleene J. Paull. Beloved husband of Sarah Louise nee Sedlacek; loving Father of Kristin, Heather, Patrick, Jimmy and James; cherished Grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Visitation Fri. February 15, 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with service at 7:00 pm and Sat. February 16, 3:00 to 7:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont, Chicago, IL 60657. Interment Private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019