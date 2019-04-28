|
James Kirby, of Chicago, passed suddenly on April 24. James is survived by his wife, Mary Helen née Burns; son, Daniel C. (Kelsey) Kirby; mother Carolyn; sisters Kathleen Nowlin, and Julie (Hugh) Donohue; brother Robert S. (Gerri) Kirby II; brothers-in-law Michael (Margaret) Burns, John (Gail) Burns, Patrick (Kathleen) Burns, James Burns, and Christopher Burns; sisters-in-law Catherine (Jim) Tunney, and Margaret Gill; as well as many nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by his father Robert S. Kirby Sr.; brother Thomas C. Kirby; and his brother-in-law Daniel Burns. Visitation at Lakeview Funeral Home, 1458 W. Belmont, on Monday, April 29 from 4pm-9pm. Funeral Mass St. Clement Catholic Church Tuesday, April 30 11am. For information 773.472.6300 or www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019