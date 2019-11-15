Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
James Kozicki Obituary
James Kozicki, formerly of Western Springs; beloved husband of Marilyn; loving father of Jessica (Thomas) Jaworski & Scott (Lisa) Kozicki; proud grandfather of Sarah & Grace and Chloe & Hazel; dear brother of Janice Bossmin & Terence Kozicki; uncle, friend, & beloved colleague of many. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sun., Nov. 17 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral prayers at 10:15am on Mon., Nov. 18 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church for 11am Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's name to SmileTrain or the are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 15, 2019
