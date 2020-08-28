James Krueger, passed on August 25, 2020. Jim, called "the Professor" by his friends, died after a brief illness. James is survived by his wife, Karen Mortenson Schneider; son Todd Schneider; brother Robert (Jean) Krueger; mother Dorothy (nee Dahlman) Krueger; his brother and sisters in law Janet VanDoren (Bird), John Mortenson and Laura (Mark) Taylor; his Nieces and nephews Eric (Emily) Krueger, Jeremy Krueger, Michelle (Carl) Williams, Sue Hickey, John (Cassie) Spranza, David (Lynn) Spranza, Mark Kocian, Johnna (Dani) Hollis; his great niece Laura Ann Owens and great nephew Luke Spranza and by his faithful companion Riley. He was proceeded in death by his father, Donald Krueger. Jim was a member of the Marengo High School Football Team, who never lost a game during his 4 years on the team. He was inducted into the Marengo High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a 1971 graduate of North Central College. Jim was a prominent fine wine salesman from college until his retirement in 2016. A Memorial visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, from 5:00 pm until the time of memorial service at 7:45 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Florence Nursing Home Activity Fund, 546 E. Grant Hwy, Marengo, IL 60152. Funeral info., and condolences, 847-253-0168 or www.glueckertfh.com