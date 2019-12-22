|
|
Passed away suddenly, Army Veteran, age 74 yrs. Resident of Park Forest, IL. devoted son of the late Arthur and Louise nee Stibbs-Barce; loving brother of Nancy (Jack) Brown; Cherished uncle of Kathy (Jeff) Whitaker and Barbara Brown-Macmillan; dear great-uncle of Kristabelle, Seth, Sarah, Elly, John, Gavin and Fiona. Visitation Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-747-3700 or www.lain-sullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019