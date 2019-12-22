Home

Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Westwood Dr.
Park Forest, IL
Passed away suddenly, Army Veteran, age 74 yrs. Resident of Park Forest, IL. devoted son of the late Arthur and Louise nee Stibbs-Barce; loving brother of Nancy (Jack) Brown; Cherished uncle of Kathy (Jeff) Whitaker and Barbara Brown-Macmillan; dear great-uncle of Kristabelle, Seth, Sarah, Elly, John, Gavin and Fiona. Visitation Monday 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:30 a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Dr., Park Forest, Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-747-3700 or www.lain-sullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019
