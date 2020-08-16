1/1
James L. Coogan
Age 74; Devoted husband of Marianne for 25 years;

Loving father of James (Lauren) and Mark (Laura); "Bonus Dad" of John (Lindsay); Proud PopPop of Johnny and Makenna;

Cherished son of the late William Sr. and Mary, nee Scahill; Dear brother of the late William, Thomas, late Terence, Patricia, Maureen (Richard Stockton), and the late Denis; Beloved son-in-law of Annette (late Sal) Oddo, and the late John (late Barbara) Lee; Fond brother-in-law of Linda Saracco, Nancy (Eric) Schieve, Cliff (Gayle) Stein, Steven (Lauren) Stein, and the late Kevin Stein; Adoring uncle to many nieces and nephews; Proud alum of St. Mary's University – Winona; Retired Senior Partner with KPMG; Avid golfer and philanthropist; ADVISOR, mentor, and great friend to so many; Jim was the kindest, most generous, most ethical, most loving man in the world. He was a "gentle-man". We now have one less Earth Angel but one more beautiful Guardian Angel in Heaven; "What a guy"! All Visitation and Funeral Services will be private, however due to the global pandemic a Celebration of Jim's life will be planned at a later date; For those who would like to view the Mass at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, a live stream is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/coogan; In lieu of flowers, donations to either: Eversight, www.eversightvision.org, or St. Mary's University Winona – First Generation Scholarship Program, www.smumn.edu, or any golf-related scholarship program, in honor of Jim, would be greatly appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
online, live-stream at https://asimplestreaming.com/coogan
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
