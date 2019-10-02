Chicago Tribune Obituaries
James L. Marovitz Obituary
James L. Marovitz, 80, beloved husband of Gail nee Florsheim for 57 years, loving father of Andrew (Laurel) and Scott (Tracey Sachs) Marovitz, cherished Poppa of Alena, Tyler and Alec, dear brother of Sanford (Eleanor) and the late Ivan, and adored cousin of many. Special thanks to many caregivers especially Gerardo Quintero and Ian Delara. Jim was a distinguished law partner at Sidley Austin and dedicated public servant for the Village of Deerfield, having been elected and re-elected to the Village Board of Trustees and appointed to the Plan Commission and Police Board, where he served as Chairman. Service 1:30 pm on Thursday, October 3, at Makom Solel Lakeside, 1301 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 (https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
