James L. "Joe" O'Hern, Age 87, U.S. Army Veteran of Korean War, Born into Eternal Life on January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (nee Sullivan). Loving father of Maureen (Dorn) Lynch and Kathleen (Neil) O'Connell. Dear grandfather of Colleen (Bob) Reiser, James O'Connell, Derek and Kaitlyn Lynch. Proud "Pop Pops" of Shea and Kate Reiser. Joe was loved as a son by the late Margaret and James Quinlan. Retired Director of Recruitment for the City of Chicago after 36 years of service. Alumnus of Leo H.S. (1950), and De Paul University, and lifelong avid Chicago White Sox Fan. Visitation Wednesday, January 22nd, 8:30am-10:30am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Funeral 10:30am proceeding from funeral home to St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Ave, (195th St. & Wolf Rd.) Mokena IL 60448. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020