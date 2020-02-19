|
James Lacivita, Jr. of Glenview passed away February 17 after a lengthy decline in health. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A funeral mass will be held Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove St., Glenview. Private burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
Jim was born August 27, 1938 in Chicago to Vincenzo and Francesca Lacivita, and was known as "Sonny" in the East Side neighborhood where he graduated from Bowen High School before attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. At U of I he studied Mathematics and was an active participant in Army ROTC. Upon graduation, he served full time in the army in Texas, and later served as a special forces (airborne) Captain in the reserves.
He moved to Glenview in 1965 where he began his career in education teaching Mathematics and coaching wrestling at Glenbrook South High School. He joined the GBS administration as Director of Student Activities, and later worked for almost twenty years as an Assistant Superintendent for the Glenbrook School District. He earned his Master's in educational administration from Northwestern, and was a member of a number of professional educational organizations becoming well known and respected by his peers in school districts throughout the North Shore.
Mr. Lacivita was a leader in a number of local civic organizations including serving terms as president of both Kiwanis Club and the Navy League. He volunteered regularly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church.
A lifelong Chicagoan, he enjoyed attending Cubs games and watching the Bears on TV, and led frequent family visits to many cultural and intellectual attractions in the city. Summer walks along Navy Pier were a particular favorite. He was a regular patron of the Ravinia Music Festival, Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Marriott Lincolnshire Theater.
Preceding him in death are his brother Roland, sister Doris and brother-in-law Dan Gordon, and former wife Karen Dahlen-Lacivita. Surviving are his son Jamie (Eve), daughter Kristine, nephew Jim Gordon (Sibby), niece Anne Gemmill Black and close friend Caryl Eckhart and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church's Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020