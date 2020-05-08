Jimmy G, JG, Big Jim, Gagan, the Boss! You were a true one of a kind. Unique like no other with the biggest heart and kindest soul. You touched the lives of so many and shared so many stories, good and, well ... that all of us you left behind will laugh at, shake our heads over, and forever be grateful for. Because of all you have done and all of those you have touched you will truly live forever my friend. Im forever thankful for our many procrastinating chats and feel extremely blessed to have become one of the family. Missy and I love you and know you loved us right back. Rise high and keep an eye out for me. ❤ All my love to your family.

Kelly Muller

Friend