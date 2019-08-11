|
James "Jim" Lawson Battin (73) of Presque Isle, Wisconsin, passed on August 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois and grew up on a farm in Bloomfield Iowa. After serving in Vietnam as a U.S. Marine he achieved a bachelor's degree in biological science from Western Illinois University and became a certified commercial deep-sea diver. He established his own family in Elmhurst, Illinois and ultimately retired after 25 years with AT&T in Chicago. His retirement to a cabin on Oxbow Lake afforded time for his favorite activities: muskie and fly fishing, voraciously reading hundreds of books, and volunteering at the Presque Isle Community Library. He is preceded in death by wife Gloria and father Robert. He is survived by son James R. Battin (Dr. Elise J. Percy), grandson August Percy-Battin, mother Marion K. Battin, sisters Jane (Terrence) Wolf and Janet (Warren) Schuttlefield, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved friend Ramona Kubica. Special thanks to the Ascension Hospice staff and the Seasons of Life Hospice House. Gifts may be made in his name to the Presque Isle Community Library or the Anglers of the Au Sable of Grayling, Michigan.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019