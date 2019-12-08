|
James Lee Mizell. Beloved father of Betsy Ann Mizell; loving son of the late Dr. Irving D. and Sherlee Mizell; fond brother of Jean (Alan) Chapman, Joy (Mark) Cohn, and the late Joan Leslie Mizell; dear uncle of Kayla Cohn, Jennifer and Kimberly Chapman. James was a graduate of New Trier East High School and Colgate University. He was a former stock broker and was very involved in the Evanston community. Private graveside services are being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NorthShore University Health System Foundation - Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1033 University Pl, Ste. 450, Evanston, IL 60201. Services entrusted to Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019