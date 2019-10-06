Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
James Leo Genelly, age 62, beloved husband of Nikki for 25 years. Loving father of Paul and Sarah. Dear brother of Sharon (Jackie Goldberg) Stricker, Karen (Natalie Holden) Genelly and David (Carla) Genelly. Cherished son-in-law of Ronald and the late Gladys Pattie and brother-in-law to Susan, Andrew and Helen Pattie. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jim received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Loyola University and his MBA from DePaul. He worked for many years at JP Morgan Chase. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Jim's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
