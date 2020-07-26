James Milton Lindholm, 80, passed away on July 19, 2020, at Amita St. Francis Hospital in Evanston from complications of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. His loving wife of 32 years, Susan Schaffrath, was by his bedside. He is also survived by Erika (Joe Heil) and Joren, his children with Sara Lindholm, by stepson Evan, by sister Janet Lindeman (Michael), and by a large extended family. He is preceded in death by parents Paul and Clara, newborn son Jonathan, sister Beverly Kelsey, and brother Dean (Karola). Jim was born on May 21, 1940, in Suchow (Suzhou), China, to Paul R. and Clara (Malbon) Lindholm, Presbyterian missionaries. In 1941 the family transferred to Dumaguete, Philippines, where Jim spent most of his childhood until returning to the states to finish high school at Mount Hermon School (now Northfield Mount Hermon), in Gill, MA. In 1962 he graduated from Oberlin College. He and Sara then signed on with the Oberlin Shansi program in order to teach English in Madurai, India. Jim became fluent in Tamil, a South Indian language, and completed his Ph.D. in linguistics at the University of Chicago in 1975. A dedicated teacher, Jim collaborated on Tamil instructional materials. He taught at several universities including the University of Wisconsin, the University of Pennsylvania, and Rochester University, but nearly 20 years of his career were spent on faculty at the University of Chicago, Department of South Asian Languages and Civilizations. For more than two decades, St. Nicholas Church in Evanston has been Jim's spiritual home. He sang in the choir, led the soup kitchen ministry, and contributed in many ways to the life of the parish and also to the Evanston community. Jim was grateful to those who made his long, active life possible, especially to the medical teams at Kellogg Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and University of Chicago Medicine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the chapel at St. Nicholas on Friday, July 31, at 5 p.m. Attendance is limited because of the pandemic, but the family will be available on the lawn near the entrance to the chapel from 4:00-4:45 for those who wish to pay their respects in an outdoor setting. The service will also be live streamed. The access link will be available on the parish website the day of the service (www.nickchurch.org
). Those wishing to attend in person are asked to call the parish office at 847-864-1185, ext. 42. Interment and graveside prayers will take place at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, at 9:30 a.m.
Donations in Jim's memory can be made to the St. Nicholas Soup Kitchen Ministry, 806 Ridge Avenue, Evanston IL, 60202; to the Kellogg Cancer Center, 2650 Ridge Avenue, Evanston, IL, 60201, and the Oberlin Shansi Memorial Association, 173 W. Lorain St., Oberlin, OH, 44074.
