Age 104, a long-time resident of Gary, IN, departed this life Monday, May 11, 2020. He was a retiree of Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Mill after more than 30 years of service. He was a member of First Church of God serving in several ministries. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Gertrude Elizabeth, parents, George Richard Sr. and Irene Dixon; five brothers – George Richard Jr., Gabriel P., Aaron Timothy, Charles Henry and Joseph Wilbur; and two sisters, Ethel Elizabeth Champion and Marolee Mittie Rummage.He leaves to cherish his memory one son, James Ronald of Indianapolis, IN; four daughters: Shirley Dixon and Jackie White of Gary, Betty Dixon of Bolingbrook, IL, and Lois Evans of Indianapolis; four sisters-in-law: Shirley Williams of Masury, OH, Laureta Matthews of Ettrick, VA, Faythe Matthews of Pittsburgh, PA and Betty Matthews of Columbus, OH; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of caring nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family members and friends.A private service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.