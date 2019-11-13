|
|
James Louis Korompilas, age 86. United States Army veteran. Jim passed away on Monday, November 11th, surrounded by his loving family. On this day, Jim, and his beloved wife Vicki (nee Geanakos) celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. This was his last gift to Vicki and their children. Jim was a wonderful father to Gia (Spiro) Vlahopoulos, Stacey, James Louis Jr., (Angela) Korompilas, and Elena (Scott) Fairweather. Proud papou of Pamela (Dino), James, Donald, Alexis, and Jimmy. Devoted son of the late Lambros and Georgia (nee Tsilivis) Korompilas and son-in-law of the late John and Stella Geanakos. Dear brother of the late Nick (late Marie), Elaine (late Steven) Pappas, George (Connie) Korompilas, and the (late Stamata) and Tasia, his sisters in Greece. Brother-in-law of Peter (Valerie) Geanakos. Fond uncle and friend to many. Jim was a proud owner, partner, and restaurateur with his brothers, Nick and George, of The Big Top, Coronet and Chandelier Restaurants. Always a gentleman, he loved gardening, and growing his family's favorite vegetables, especially cherry tomatoes.
Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, at Ascension Greek Orthodox Church, 1207 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, for Visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. Memorial tributes may be made to Ascension Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019