James "Jim" Cribbs, 94, of Park Forest, beloved husband and father, died peacefully at home August 22. A wonderful man, he will be missed for his loving spirit, generosity, work ethic, and delightful sense of humor. Passionate about music throughout his life, Jim played saxophone and clarinet in numerous dance and community bands. After graduating from Northwestern University, he worked for R.R. Donnelley & Sons until retirement. Jim served on the boards of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Tall Grass Arts Association, and Grace United Protestant Church. He volunteered for the Chicago Food Depository and the Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed sports, travel, and golf. A Lieutenant in the US Air Force WWII, Jim was thrilled to participate in the 2012 Honor Flight. Jim and Maureen celebrated 69 wedding anniversaries; they have two daughters and two grandchildren. Jazz service in his honor 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 15 at Grace United Protestant Church, 266 Somonauk, Park Forest, Il. Private burial.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019