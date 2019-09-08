Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Protestant Church
266 Somonauk
Park Forest, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cribbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Cribbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Cribbs Obituary
James "Jim" Cribbs, 94, of Park Forest, beloved husband and father, died peacefully at home August 22. A wonderful man, he will be missed for his loving spirit, generosity, work ethic, and delightful sense of humor. Passionate about music throughout his life, Jim played saxophone and clarinet in numerous dance and community bands. After graduating from Northwestern University, he worked for R.R. Donnelley & Sons until retirement. Jim served on the boards of Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Tall Grass Arts Association, and Grace United Protestant Church. He volunteered for the Chicago Food Depository and the Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed sports, travel, and golf. A Lieutenant in the US Air Force WWII, Jim was thrilled to participate in the 2012 Honor Flight. Jim and Maureen celebrated 69 wedding anniversaries; they have two daughters and two grandchildren. Jazz service in his honor 11 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 15 at Grace United Protestant Church, 266 Somonauk, Park Forest, Il. Private burial.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.