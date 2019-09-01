|
|
James M. Fitzgerald was known as "Fitz" to his friends, "Da/Dad Fitz" to his 3 children and "Pappa" to his 3 grandsons. He was orphaned at the age of 12 when his father, a Chicago Fireman, was killed in the line of duty. Fitz went from St. Jude's Seminary to De La Salle Institute and then into the 101st Airborne. He went on to became a publishing executive at Hearst Magazines, Vice President of Marketing at the Wirtz Corporation, and Executive Vice President of Flair Communication Agency, where he co-founded the Chicago Marathon Race with Mayor Richard J. Daley and Lee Flaherty. For over fifty years Fitz was closely associated with the Wirtz Corporation and the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team. His Hawks marketing credits include: "Here Come the Hawks", the National Anthem "Sing-Along", Cold Steel on Ice®, Hawkvision and the "Remember the Roar". Fitz also developed instant replay on radio and facilitated radio & TV play-by-play partnerships with Chicago media. Fitz enjoyed writing poetry and his "Infatuation or Love Poem" is in the National Library of Poetry. An avid sportsman, Fitz played on the 101st Second Army Basketball Championship team. He joined the Chicago Yacht Club in 1953 and was foredeck captain on Freebooter, winning the Mackinac Race. An avid golfer and member of Exmoor Country Club. Fitz helped establish the Prentice Women's Hospital & Maternity Center. He served from 1963 to 2007, when he retired as President. This volunteer work was performed in honor of his mother, who died giving birth when Fitz was 8 years old. Fitz took great pride in his relationship with Prentice and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he launched the Friends of Prentice, an organization that works in partnership with Northwestern Prentice Women's Hospital to fund innovative and leading-edge research. Fitz survived three serious bouts with cancer and a total laryngectomy, yet maintained his quick Irish smile and laughter with a positive attitude and generous nature. In addition to Gil (Betsy), Sheila and Mark (Laurie), Fitz is survived by three grandsons, Gilbert Foley, Brian Charles and Henry Ryan Fitzgerald. He is also survived by nieces, nephew and their children. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations in the memory of James M. Fitzgerald To: Chicago Blackhawks Charities, 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60612-2459. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 4:00pm at Saints Faith, Hope and Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, Illinois. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019