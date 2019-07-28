Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
8:45 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Garvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Garvey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Garvey Obituary
James M. Garvey, age 89, Korean War, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Bette nee Sobbe. Loving father of Annie (Mike) Jagielski, Maureen Garvey, Colleen (Joe) Metzger, Mary Jo (Kevin) Kraft, Laura (Terry) Duke, and the late Peg (Tom) Andreou. Grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of many. Proceeded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Holy Trinity Church, Mass at 9:30 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now