James M. Garvey, age 89, Korean War, Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Bette nee Sobbe. Loving father of Annie (Mike) Jagielski, Maureen Garvey, Colleen (Joe) Metzger, Mary Jo (Kevin) Kraft, Laura (Terry) Duke, and the late Peg (Tom) Andreou. Grandfather of 10. Great-grandfather of many. Proceeded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 5-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Holy Trinity Church, Mass at 9:30 A.M. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to are appreciated. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019