James M. Gaughan Retired C.F.D. Truck 29. Beloved Husband of Barbara, nee Cachor. Loving Father of Kelly (Tomasz) Szkliniarz and Kevin ( Tanya) Gaughan. Proud grand-father of Anna, Alex, Matthew, Michael, Nicholas and doggy grandpa to Miller. Dear Brother of Martin (Joan) Gaughan, Mary La Porta, Dorothy Maresh, the late Sonny (late Sandy) Gaughan and the late Pat (Bob) Anklam. Fond Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4PM to 8PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Symphorosa Church for a 10 AM Mass in celebration of Jim's life. Due to the COVID restrictions imposed by the state, a maximum of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at one time, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Jim's family appreciates all of your love and concerns, so due to the current situation, if you are not able to attend his visitation or mass please remember Jim and his family in your prayers. Please visit Jim's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
to offer condolences. 708-458-0208