James M. Guswiler, age 73, Apr.15, 2019, James was a 11 years veteran of the CPD and a 28 year veteran of CFD, he also served with the 4th Infantry Div. in Viet Nam (1966-67).Beloved son of the late John and Patricia nee O'Donnell Guswiler. Brother of Ret. Cmdr. William CPD (Christina) and the late John, Ret.Det.CPD (late Margaret) and Thomas Guswiler. Uncle of Nancy, Sgt.CPD, Christine and Ellen Guswiler. Visitation, Monday, Apr. 22 from 4 to 8pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago, Service & Interment private (family only),in lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue,Chicago, IL 60660 appreciated. Funeral info: (773)764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019