James M. Hayes, age 70, of Oak Park, beloved son of the late Thomas and Mabel; loving brother of Ann (the late Raymond) Springer, the late Jeremiah (Susie) and the late Virginia (the late Jay) Collins; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Family and friends will meet at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park on Monday January 13 for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's name to Ascension Catholic Church or a community theater organization. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020