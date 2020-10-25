Died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 82, of Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Iowa City, January 1938 to James E. Kelley and Alice L. Kelley (later, stepson of Ed Baker.) An exceptional athlete at Iowa City High and University of Iowa, Sigma Chi. BA from Simpson College in 1963, rank of Second Lieutenant, U.S. Army Reserves. Married to Marcia Graham of Waterloo, IA 1959-1990, moved to Winnetka, IL for a remarkable career at the Chicago Board Options Exchange 1972-1984, lifelong summer residency in Door County a love of storytelling, music and laughter. Survived by his children Krista Wray, Michael (JD Jones) Kelley and Karrie (Wilson) Gottschild; brothers Jerry (Pat) Kelley and Dr. John (Maria) Kelley; grandchildren Cameron, Hunter, Audrey, Graham and Trey, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Frederick Wray, who have undoubtedly prepared an enormous party for his arrival, capped with a delicious cherry pie and a rousing game of Yak. Memorial will be private.





