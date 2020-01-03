Home

Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
James M. Laskonis, age 77, of McHenry, at rest January 1, 2020, on his beloved farm. Dear father of Debra Laskonis, Laura (Paul) Laskonis Severin, Michele Chiaro; cherished grandfather of eight. Visitation held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd, McHenry. Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials to the at Heart.org. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
