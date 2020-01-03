|
James M. Laskonis, age 77, of McHenry, at rest January 1, 2020, on his beloved farm. Dear father of Debra Laskonis, Laura (Paul) Laskonis Severin, Michele Chiaro; cherished grandfather of eight. Visitation held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd, McHenry. Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorials to the at Heart.org. INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020