James Lennhardt, 56, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 5:19 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at La Porte Hospital. He was born on June 10, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois to Michael and Rosalie (Zimny) Lennhardt. James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, bowling and going to Disney. Surviving are his son, Justin Lennhardt of Crestwood, IL; fiancé, Michelle Kanger of Rolling Prairie, IN; and two grandchildren, Audrey and Wesley. Preceding him in death were his parents. A visitation and viewing will be held from 12 noon – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte (219) 362-3100. A private burial will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2019