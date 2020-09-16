1/1
James M. Schreiber
James M. "Buddy" Schreiber, cherished life partner of Mari Hirsh; loving father of David (Julie) Schreiber, Karen Schreiber, Laura (Adam Popham) Schreiber, Leslie (Adam) Randolph, Don (Patty Griffin) Hirsh, Dr. Michael (Cheri) Hirsh and Kaye (Salomon) Pina; devoted grandfather of Tyler, Wyle, Anna, Jonathan, Christopher, Benjamin, Zoe, Zea, Zini, Ziva, Alex, and Natalie. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Diamond and three nephews. Private services will be held on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel or Am Shalom. Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
I was always in awe of Buddy and Mari’s exceptional respect for each other. It was always a joy to be with them.

Buddy was a true Mench, gentleman, kind, thoughtful, caring, interesting and interested, loving man.

May his memory always give his loved ones comfort.
Rest In Peace dear Buddy.

Iris Cohn
Iris Cohn
Friend
September 15, 2020
