James M. "Buddy" Schreiber, cherished life partner of Mari Hirsh; loving father of David (Julie) Schreiber, Karen Schreiber, Laura (Adam Popham) Schreiber, Leslie (Adam) Randolph, Don (Patty Griffin) Hirsh, Dr. Michael (Cheri) Hirsh and Kaye (Salomon) Pina; devoted grandfather of Tyler, Wyle, Anna, Jonathan, Christopher, Benjamin, Zoe, Zea, Zini, Ziva, Alex, and Natalie. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Diamond and three nephews. Private services will be held on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to North Shore Congregation Israel or Am Shalom. Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.