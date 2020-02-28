|
James M. Scoglietti, owner of Sherry-Brener LTD Violins and Acoustical Guitars for more than 60 years. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Concetta, nee Santora. Dear brother of the late James, Michael, Fred, John Scoglietti and Rose Mancari. Life Long Love of the late Emma "Eve" Warren. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020