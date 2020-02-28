Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
8:45 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church

James M. Scoglietti Obituary
James M. Scoglietti, owner of Sherry-Brener LTD Violins and Acoustical Guitars for more than 60 years. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Concetta, nee Santora. Dear brother of the late James, Michael, Fred, John Scoglietti and Rose Mancari. Life Long Love of the late Emma "Eve" Warren. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
