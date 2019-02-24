Home

James M. Silvia, 78, of San Antonio, TX, former long-time resident of Park Forest, IL, passed away with his family by his side at home on Sunday, September 9, 2018. He was born on August 22, 1940, in East Falmouth, MA to the late Joseph M. and Mary (Rodrigues) Silvia. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen M. (Graves) Silvia.He was a graduate of Washburn University and had worked as an accountant for both Santa Fe Industries and Catholic Charities in Chicago. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in Park Forest.He is survived by his son Tom (Valerie) Silvia of Normal, IL, and daughter Laura (Christopher) Samuel of San Antonio, TX, and by 4 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Joseph (Janett) Silvia of Citrus Heights, CA, Robert Silvia of El Cajon, CA, Denise Weekes of Blue Eye, MO, and Dennis Weekes of Dallas, TX, and by 14 nieces and nephews.A memorial Mass for James and Helen will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Irenaeus Church, Park Forest, IL. Luncheon to follow at Dining on the Green. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: South Suburban PADS, 414 W. Lincoln Highway, Chicago Heights, IL 60411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
