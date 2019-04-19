|
|
James "Jim" Thalhammer, age 67, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019. Loving husband of Chris, beloved father of Eric (Savannah) and Alison Thalhammer. Dear brother of Scott (Anita), Joyce (Don) Cabrera, Betty Corrin, the late Leroy "Sonny" Owens and the late Patricia Leineweber. Fond brother in law of Sandy (Scott) Pedersen. Loving uncle and a dear friend of many. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 820 Talcott Rd. (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. Info: 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019