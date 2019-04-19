Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
For more information about
James Thalhammer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Thalhammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Thalhammer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James M. Thalhammer Obituary
James "Jim" Thalhammer, age 67, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019. Loving husband of Chris, beloved father of Eric (Savannah) and Alison Thalhammer. Dear brother of Scott (Anita), Joyce (Don) Cabrera, Betty Corrin, the late Leroy "Sonny" Owens and the late Patricia Leineweber. Fond brother in law of Sandy (Scott) Pedersen. Loving uncle and a dear friend of many. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at NELSON FUNERAL HOME, 820 Talcott Rd. (at Cumberland), Park Ridge. Arrangements entrusted to Green Burials of Love, Ltd, Marion Friel – Funeral Director. Info: 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now