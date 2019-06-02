|
James M. Urice, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Ericsson) for 60 years, proud father of Scott (Nancy) and Jill Rasmussen (Rick), loving grandfather of James, Andrew, Tessa, Christian, and Jack. Proud Marine Corp. (Captain) and Purple Heart Veteran of the Korean War. Retired V.P. from Parade Publishing. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St. (at Glenview Road), Glenview, IL 60025 from 9:30 am until the time of the service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenview Community Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019