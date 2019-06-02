Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St. (at Glenview Road)
Glenview, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St. (at Glenview Road)
Glenview, IL
View Map
James M. Urice, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Ericsson) for 60 years, proud father of Scott (Nancy) and Jill Rasmussen (Rick), loving grandfather of James, Andrew, Tessa, Christian, and Jack. Proud Marine Corp. (Captain) and Purple Heart Veteran of the Korean War. Retired V.P. from Parade Publishing. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St. (at Glenview Road), Glenview, IL 60025 from 9:30 am until the time of the service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenview Community Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
