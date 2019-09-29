|
|
James M. Wilkie 78 of Batavia, formerly of Aurora passed away in his home on September 22nd 2019. He was born in Aurora on September 18th 1941.
Jim was a Graduate of Aurora East high school, the college of Dupage, a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired Aurora Firefighter.
Jim was United in marriage to the former Susan Aldrich for over 52 years until her death in 2016
In retirement Jim enjoyed golfing and just being retired. He was also a past member of the Tiger Club,Turner Club,Phoenix Club, Luxies and Amvets
He was preceded in Death by his wife Susan and his parents Murray and Helen. He is survived by his sons James M. of Batavia , Jon W. of Myrtle Beach SC. and his brother William (Elizabeth) of Batavia.
Per Jim's request there will be no visitation or service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019