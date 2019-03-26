|
James "Jim" Mahon, native of Mount Bolus, Co. Offlay, Ireland; beloved husband of Joan nee Scanlon; adored father of Patricia (Lance) Northcutt, John (Mary), Robert (Jennifer), and James Jr. (Niki); cherished grandfather of Olivia, Elliana, Liam, James Oliver, Owen, and Michael; fond brother Mike (Theresa), Tom (Shirley), Bridie (John Joe), Johnny (Laila), Katie (Martin), Mary (Sean), Pat (Carmel), Margaret (John), Elizabeth (Kevin), and Theresa (Brian); beloved son of the late John and Annie nee Boland; fond uncle of many; friend to fellow countymen and to all who knew him. He found great pride and joy in his landscaping business of over 40 years. Funeral Thursday 9:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W Irving Park Rd (1/2 block East of Irving and Austin) to St. Rosalie Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For info, 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019