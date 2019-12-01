|
James S. Males, Sr., "Jim", beloved husband of Gayle nee Reimann; loving father of James, Jr. (Susan) and Deborah; dear grandpa of Angela Belpedio; fond brother of the late Joseph (Joane); uncle of Joseph II. Visitation Tuesday 8:45 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:45 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019