James Marr, formerly of Chicago and recently of Berwyn, age 95. Beloved brother of Corinne (the late Raymond) Svoboda, the late Carmella, and the late Laverne; proud uncle of niece Cheryl and nephews Kenneth, Wayne, Allen, Glenn and their families; sweetheart to his loving Elizabeth. Jim's true ambition was to be a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and, in the early 40s, was successful in competing against the Cubs' farm team as a leading pitcher for the Kingsport Cherokees and in retiring many of their batters in the season's opening game. In returning to Chicago as an experienced baseball player, he decided to train and foster the youth living on DeKoven Street by forming the MZ Aces Baseball Team. Over the next few years, the team's winning games in its league were rewarded with trophies and brought together families and neighbors during each baseball season. Raised as the son of a printing typesetter, Jim later formed Continental Printing Company which he owned and operated for fifty years and especially enjoyed printing the quarterly Catholic publications of the Mother Cabrini Messenger. An avid golfer, Jim also was a bowler and sponsor of the Continental Printing Bowling Team within the Printing Craftsmen's Association, and it, too, won several trophies over time. He looked forward each year to hosting all of his family and friends to Berwyn's Maple Street 4th of July Block Party and was an avid supporter of various American Indian and Veterans' foundations. His generosity to all and love of helping others will be greatly missed, yet, hopefully, richly rewarded in Heaven. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1431 N. North Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60610. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1200 Hosford St., Ste. 101 Hudson, WI, OR the V.F.W., 406 W. 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019