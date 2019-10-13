Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
1431 N. North Park Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Marr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Marr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Marr Obituary
James Marr, formerly of Chicago and recently of Berwyn, age 95. Beloved brother of Corinne (the late Raymond) Svoboda, the late Carmella, and the late Laverne; proud uncle of niece Cheryl and nephews Kenneth, Wayne, Allen, Glenn and their families; sweetheart to his loving Elizabeth. Jim's true ambition was to be a pitcher for the Chicago Cubs and, in the early 40s, was successful in competing against the Cubs' farm team as a leading pitcher for the Kingsport Cherokees and in retiring many of their batters in the season's opening game. In returning to Chicago as an experienced baseball player, he decided to train and foster the youth living on DeKoven Street by forming the MZ Aces Baseball Team. Over the next few years, the team's winning games in its league were rewarded with trophies and brought together families and neighbors during each baseball season. Raised as the son of a printing typesetter, Jim later formed Continental Printing Company which he owned and operated for fifty years and especially enjoyed printing the quarterly Catholic publications of the Mother Cabrini Messenger. An avid golfer, Jim also was a bowler and sponsor of the Continental Printing Bowling Team within the Printing Craftsmen's Association, and it, too, won several trophies over time. He looked forward each year to hosting all of his family and friends to Berwyn's Maple Street 4th of July Block Party and was an avid supporter of various American Indian and Veterans' foundations. His generosity to all and love of helping others will be greatly missed, yet, hopefully, richly rewarded in Heaven. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1431 N. North Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60610. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1200 Hosford St., Ste. 101 Hudson, WI, OR the V.F.W., 406 W. 34th St., Kansas City, MO 64111, VFW<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www..org. For further information, please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now