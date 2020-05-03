It is with profound sadness that we relay the passing of James F. Marran, age 89, of Winnetka. He was the devoted husband of Barbara Marran, nee Hammond. The proud and loving father of James (Francine) Marran, Julia (Jim Grosh) Marran, David (Laura) Marran, Paul (Jeannine) Marran. He was the delighted grandpa of Michael (Kimi), Laura (Greg), Jack, Kathryn (David), Elizabeth, Luke, Calvin and was also lucky enough to be the adoring and amused great grandpa of Wesley, Siena, Kellen, Theodore, and James. Throughout his life he was the loyal brother of the late John (Theresa) Marran.
A celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to New Trier Educational Fund-Marran Fund, 7 Happ Road, Northfield, IL 60093 or New Trier Township Food Pantry, 739 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL 60093.
As a tribute to Jim, please pour yourself a bourbon Manhattan tonight and toast his memory and long life.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 3 to May 7, 2020.