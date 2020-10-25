Born on the west side of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2020 at the age of 81 in New Buffalo, MI, surrounded by his family who he dearly loved. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Vivian Smyth, Sisters: Vivian Rogers (Smyth), Katherine Gorman (Smyth), Mariellyn Smyth, and brother Robert Smyth. Best canine buds: Judge and Thunder. Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen Mancewicz Smyth, his sister Margaret Therriault (Smyth), and his children; Christine (Joel) Sevilla, Janine (Vincent) Greff, James Smyth and Celestine (Adrian) Arambulo, his former spouse Eileen Smyth, and by his six loving grandchildren. Jim was a leader in the commercial advertising industry and was an inspiration and friend to many.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store