1/1
James Martin Smyth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on the west side of Chicago, passed away October 19, 2020 at the age of 81 in New Buffalo, MI, surrounded by his family who he dearly loved. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Vivian Smyth, Sisters: Vivian Rogers (Smyth), Katherine Gorman (Smyth), Mariellyn Smyth, and brother Robert Smyth. Best canine buds: Judge and Thunder. Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen Mancewicz Smyth, his sister Margaret Therriault (Smyth), and his children; Christine (Joel) Sevilla, Janine (Vincent) Greff, James Smyth and Celestine (Adrian) Arambulo, his former spouse Eileen Smyth, and by his six loving grandchildren. Jim was a leader in the commercial advertising industry and was an inspiration and friend to many.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved