Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Huntley Legion Post #673
11712 W. Coral Street
Huntley, IL
James Mathew Barrie Obituary
James Mathew Barrie, age 76, of Huntley, US Navy Veteran, passed away on December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kean); loving father of Joan (Tom) Owens and Judy (Scott) Gul; loving grandfather of Kaylee, Alexis, James, Tallyn and Abby; great-grandfather of Meara, Lincoln and Isaiah; dear brother of John (Dorothy), Mary Reuter, Ruth (late Bill) Kroepil, Dave (Jeanette), Daniel (Peggy), Tom and Naomi (Jack) Dempsey; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Huntley Legion Post #673, 11712 W. Coral Street, Huntley, IL 60142. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019
