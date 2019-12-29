|
James Mathew Barrie, age 76, of Huntley, US Navy Veteran, passed away on December 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Kean); loving father of Joan (Tom) Owens and Judy (Scott) Gul; loving grandfather of Kaylee, Alexis, James, Tallyn and Abby; great-grandfather of Meara, Lincoln and Isaiah; dear brother of John (Dorothy), Mary Reuter, Ruth (late Bill) Kroepil, Dave (Jeanette), Daniel (Peggy), Tom and Naomi (Jack) Dempsey; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Huntley Legion Post #673, 11712 W. Coral Street, Huntley, IL 60142. For info 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019