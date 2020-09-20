1/
James Maynard Jr.
1935 - 2020
James Maynard Jr., 85, loving husband of Lynne; beloved father of Laura (Dennis) Wile; cherished grandfather of Hannah (Tom) Clarke; loving son of the late Ruby and the late James Maynard Sr.; fond brother of Bob Odum; adored nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

James was a devoted AA member for over 30 years, a proud Veteran of the United States Army, avid train collector, dedicated military historian, and music lover.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60076. For info kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
