Age 86. Left us May 13th. Native of Glasgow, Scotland. Possessed of a generous heart and dry wit. An avid soccer fan. He loved the opera. Missed by wife Madeline, children Lisa (Patrick) Nugent, Chris and Collette. Grand children Jimmy and Mark, great grandson Jack, sister in law Vera (the late Patrick, Jim's brother), siblings in Scotland: Anna, Matt (Anne), Brian (Vicki), The late Marian and Gerry. Fond uncle of many. A celebration of life will be held later. God Bless. Keep safe.





