Home

POWERED BY

Services
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jeffers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Jeffers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Jeffers Obituary
James Michael Jeffers, beloved husband of Linda Marie (nee Magoon); loving father of Chris (Vikki) and Paul; doting granda of Colin; dear brother of the late Pat (late Bob) Nebgen, Nancy (late Len) Reiffel, Judy (late Gene) Walkowiak, and John (JoAnn); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Career publisher and occasional author, avid gardener and stamp collector, volunteer basketball coach, and grammarian to any lad who dangled a participle or misused a pronoun. Forever a Jesuit in his heart. Mass of the Resurrection to be held at St. Gertrude Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Funeral info: Maloney Funeral Home773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -