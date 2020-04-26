|
James Michael Jeffers, beloved husband of Linda Marie (nee Magoon); loving father of Chris (Vikki) and Paul; doting granda of Colin; dear brother of the late Pat (late Bob) Nebgen, Nancy (late Len) Reiffel, Judy (late Gene) Walkowiak, and John (JoAnn); fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Career publisher and occasional author, avid gardener and stamp collector, volunteer basketball coach, and grammarian to any lad who dangled a participle or misused a pronoun. Forever a Jesuit in his heart. Mass of the Resurrection to be held at St. Gertrude Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated. Funeral info: Maloney Funeral Home773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020